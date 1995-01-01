szl
SZL - Swaziland-lilangeni

The Swaziland-lilangeni is the currency of Swaziland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swaziland-lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swaziland-lilangeni rates and a currency converter.

Swaziland-lilangeni Stats

NameSwaziland-lilangeni
Symbollilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Swaziland-lilangeni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, lilangeni1, lilangeni2, lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: lilangeni10, lilangeni20, lilangeni50, lilangeni100, lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Swaziland

