SZL - 斯威士兰里兰吉尼

The 斯威士兰里兰吉尼 is the currency of 斯威士兰. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯威士兰里兰吉尼 exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find 斯威士兰里兰吉尼 rates and a currency converter.

斯威士兰里兰吉尼 Stats

Name斯威士兰里兰吉尼
Symbol里兰吉尼
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
斯威士兰里兰吉尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, 里兰吉尼1, 里兰吉尼2, 里兰吉尼5
Bank notesFreq used: 里兰吉尼10, 里兰吉尼20, 里兰吉尼50, 里兰吉尼100, 里兰吉尼200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
斯威士兰

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07535
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.492
GBP / USD1.26925
USD / CHF0.903768
USD / CAD1.36731
EUR / JPY173.660
AUD / USD0.667346

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%