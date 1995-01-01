SZL - スワジランドリランジェニ

The スワジランドリランジェニ is the currency of スワジランド. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スワジランドリランジェニ exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find スワジランドリランジェニ rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|スワジランドリランジェニ
|Symbol
|リランジェニ
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, リランジェニ1, リランジェニ2, リランジェニ5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: リランジェニ10, リランジェニ20, リランジェニ50, リランジェニ100, リランジェニ200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
スワジランド
スワジランド
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business