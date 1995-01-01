szl
SZL - スワジランドリランジェニ

The スワジランドリランジェニ is the currency of スワジランド. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スワジランドリランジェニ exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find スワジランドリランジェニ rates and a currency converter.

スワジランドリランジェニ Stats

Nameスワジランドリランジェニ
Symbolリランジェニ
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

スワジランドリランジェニ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, リランジェニ1, リランジェニ2, リランジェニ5
Bank notesFreq used: リランジェニ10, リランジェニ20, リランジェニ50, リランジェニ100, リランジェニ200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
スワジランド

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07493
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.486
GBP / USD1.26897
USD / CHF0.903707
USD / CAD1.36750
EUR / JPY173.587
AUD / USD0.667001

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%