SZL - Swazische lilangeni

The Swazische lilangeni is the currency of Swaziland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazische lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swazische lilangeni rates and a currency converter.

Swazische lilangeni Stats

NameSwazische lilangeni
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Swazische lilangeni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Swaziland

