SZL - Lilangeni du Swaziland

The Lilangeni du Swaziland is the currency of Swaziland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lilangeni du Swaziland exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Lilangeni du Swaziland rates and a currency converter.

Lilangeni du Swaziland Stats

NameLilangeni du Swaziland
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Lilangeni du Swaziland Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Swaziland

