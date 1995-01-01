szl
SZL - 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼

The 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 is the currency of 斯威士蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 rates and a currency converter.

斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 Stats

Name斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼
Symbol里蘭吉尼
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, 里蘭吉尼1, 里蘭吉尼2, 里蘭吉尼5
Bank notesFreq used: 里蘭吉尼10, 里蘭吉尼20, 里蘭吉尼50, 里蘭吉尼100, 里蘭吉尼200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
斯威士蘭

