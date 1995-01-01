SZL - 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼

The 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 is the currency of 斯威士蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL , and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 rates and a currency converter.