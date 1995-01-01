SZL - 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼

The 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 is the currency of 斯威士蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find 斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|斯威士蘭里蘭吉尼
|Symbol
|里蘭吉尼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, 里蘭吉尼1, 里蘭吉尼2, 里蘭吉尼5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 里蘭吉尼10, 里蘭吉尼20, 里蘭吉尼50, 里蘭吉尼100, 里蘭吉尼200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
斯威士蘭
斯威士蘭
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business