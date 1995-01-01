szl
SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

The Swazi Lilangeni is the currency of eSwatini. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Swazi Lilangeni rates and a currency converter.

Swazi Lilangeni Stats

NameSwazi Lilangeni
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Swazi Lilangeni Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
eSwatini

