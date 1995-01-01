SZL - Lilangeni dello Swaziland

The Lilangeni dello Swaziland is the currency of Swaziland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lilangeni dello Swaziland exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Lilangeni dello Swaziland rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Lilangeni dello Swaziland
|Symbol
|Lilangeni
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
Swaziland
