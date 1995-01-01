szl
SZL - Lilangeni dello Swaziland

The Lilangeni dello Swaziland is the currency of Swaziland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lilangeni dello Swaziland exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Lilangeni dello Swaziland rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Lilangeni dello Swaziland Stats

NameLilangeni dello Swaziland
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Lilangeni dello Swaziland Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Swaziland

Why are you interested in SZL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07492
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26893
USD / CHF0,903694
USD / CAD1,36753
EUR / JPY173,558
AUD / USD0,667006

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%