szl
SZL - ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي

The ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي is the currency of سوازيلاند. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي Stats

Nameليلانغيني سوازيلاندي
Symbolليلانغيني
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, ليلانغيني1, ليلانغيني2, ليلانغيني5
Bank notesFreq used: ليلانغيني10, ليلانغيني20, ليلانغيني50, ليلانغيني100, ليلانغيني200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
سوازيلاند

Why are you interested in SZL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SZL email updatesGet SZL rates on my phoneGet a SZL currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٣
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٤١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٢
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٦٤٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٣٦
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٣
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٦٥

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜