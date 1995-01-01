SZL - ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي

The ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي is the currency of سوازيلاند. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ليلانغيني سوازيلاندي
|Symbol
|ليلانغيني
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SZL conversion
|SZL to USD
|Top SZL chart
|SZL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, ليلانغيني1, ليلانغيني2, ليلانغيني5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ليلانغيني10, ليلانغيني20, ليلانغيني50, ليلانغيني100, ليلانغيني200
|Central bank
|Central Bank of eSwatini
|Users
سوازيلاند
سوازيلاند
