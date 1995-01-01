szl
SZL - Lilangeni swazi

The Lilangeni swazi is the currency of Suazilandia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lilangeni swazi exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for eSwatini Lilangeni is SZL, and the currency symbol is E. Below, you'll find Lilangeni swazi rates and a currency converter.

Lilangeni swazi Stats

NameLilangeni swazi
SymbolLilangeni
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SZL conversionSZL to USD
Top SZL chartSZL to USD chart

Lilangeni swazi Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent10, Cent20, Cent50, Lilangeni1, Lilangeni2, Lilangeni5
Bank notesFreq used: Lilangeni10, Lilangeni20, Lilangeni50, Lilangeni100, Lilangeni200
Central bankCentral Bank of eSwatini
Users
Suazilandia

