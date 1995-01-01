syp
SYP - Syrisches Pfund

The Syrisches Pfund is the currency of Syrien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrisches Pfund exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Syrisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Syrisches Pfund Stats

NameSyrisches Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Syrisches Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Syrien

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07472
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,496
GBP / USD1,26890
USD / CHF0,903855
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,564
AUD / USD0,666857

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %