SYP - シリアポンド

The シリアポンド is the currency of シリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular シリアポンド exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find シリアポンド rates and a currency converter.

シリアポンド Stats

Nameシリアポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

シリアポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
シリア

