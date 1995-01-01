syp
SYP - Libra síria

The Libra síria is the currency of Síria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra síria exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra síria rates and a currency converter.

Libra síria Stats

NameLibra síria
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Libra síria Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Síria

