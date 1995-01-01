SYP - Libra síria

The Libra síria is the currency of Síria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra síria exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra síria rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra síria
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastre
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastre
|Top SYP conversion
|SYP to USD
|Top SYP chart
|SYP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Syria
|Users
Síria
Síria
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SYP email updatesGet SYP rates on my phoneGet a SYP currency data API for my business