SYP - Syriskt pund

The Syriskt pund is the currency of Syrien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syriskt pund exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Syriskt pund rates and a currency converter.

Syriskt pund Stats

NameSyriskt pund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Syriskt pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Syrien

