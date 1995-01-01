syp
SYP - Libra siria

The Libra siria is the currency of Siria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra siria exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra siria rates and a currency converter.

Libra siria Stats

NameLibra siria
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Libra siria Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Siria

