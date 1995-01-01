syp
SYP - Lira siriana

The Lira siriana is the currency of Siria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lira siriana exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Lira siriana rates and a currency converter.

Lira siriana Stats

NameLira siriana
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Lira siriana Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Siria

