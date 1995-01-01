syp
SYP - 敍利亞鎊

The 敍利亞鎊 is the currency of 敍利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 敍利亞鎊 exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 敍利亞鎊 rates and a currency converter.

敍利亞鎊 Stats

Name敍利亞鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

敍利亞鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
敍利亞

