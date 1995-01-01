syp
SYP - Syrisch pond

The Syrisch pond is the currency of Syrië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Syrisch pond exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Syrisch pond rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Syrisch pond Stats

NameSyrisch pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Syrisch pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Syrië

Why are you interested in SYP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SYP email updatesGet SYP rates on my phoneGet a SYP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07474
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.442
GBP / USD1.26894
USD / CHF0.903803
USD / CAD1.36741
EUR / JPY173.508
AUD / USD0.666932

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%