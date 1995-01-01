syp
SYP - Livre syrienne

The Livre syrienne is the currency of Syrie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre syrienne exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre syrienne rates and a currency converter.

Livre syrienne Stats

NameLivre syrienne
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

Livre syrienne Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
Syrie

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07351
GBP / EUR1,18018
USD / JPY161,566
GBP / USD1,26693
USD / CHF0,904654
USD / CAD1,36870
EUR / JPY173,442
AUD / USD0,666207

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %