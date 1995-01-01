syp
SYP - الجنيه السوري

The الجنيه السوري is the currency of سوريا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه السوري exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه السوري rates and a currency converter.

الجنيه السوري Stats

Nameالجنيه السوري
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

الجنيه السوري Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
سوريا

