SYP - 叙利亚镑

The 叙利亚镑 is the currency of 叙利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 叙利亚镑 exchange rate is the SYP to USD rate. The currency code for Syria Pound is SYP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 叙利亚镑 rates and a currency converter.

叙利亚镑 Stats

Name叙利亚镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Piastre
Minor unit symbolPiastre
Top SYP conversionSYP to USD
Top SYP chartSYP to USD chart

叙利亚镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: £1, £2, £5, £10, £25
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £25, £50, £100, £200, £500, £1000
Central bankCentral Bank of Syria
Users
叙利亚

