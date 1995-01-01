scr
SCR - Seychellen-Rupie

The Seychellen-Rupie is the currency of Seychellen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellen-Rupie exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychellen-Rupie rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Seychellen-Rupie Stats

NameSeychellen-Rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Seychellen-Rupie Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychellen

Why are you interested in SCR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SCR email updatesGet SCR rates on my phoneGet a SCR currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07476
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903621
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666922

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %