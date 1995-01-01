SCR - Seychellen-Rupie

The Seychellen-Rupie is the currency of Seychellen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellen-Rupie exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychellen-Rupie rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Seychellen-Rupie
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SCR conversion
|SCR to USD
|Top SCR chart
|SCR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Seychelles
|Users
