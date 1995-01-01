scr
SCR - セーシェルルピー

The セーシェルルピー is the currency of セーシェル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular セーシェルルピー exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find セーシェルルピー rates and a currency converter.

セーシェルルピー Stats

Nameセーシェルルピー
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

セーシェルルピー Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
セーシェル

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07321
GBP / EUR1.18031
USD / JPY161.597
GBP / USD1.26673
USD / CHF0.904745
USD / CAD1.36975
EUR / JPY173.428
AUD / USD0.665711

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%