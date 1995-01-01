scr
SCR - Rupia delle Seychelles

The Rupia delle Seychelles is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia delle Seychelles exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia delle Seychelles rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rupia delle Seychelles Stats

NameRupia delle Seychelles
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Rupia delle Seychelles Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychelles

Why are you interested in SCR?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SCR email updatesGet SCR rates on my phoneGet a SCR currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07481
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,446
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903715
USD / CAD1,36734
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666996

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%