SCR - Seychellisk rupie

The Seychellisk rupie is the currency of Seychellerna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellisk rupie exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychellisk rupie rates and a currency converter.

Seychellisk rupie Stats

NameSeychellisk rupie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Seychellisk rupie Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychellerna

