SCR - Rupia de las Seychelles

The Rupia de las Seychelles is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rupia de las Seychelles exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rupia de las Seychelles rates and a currency converter.

Rupia de las Seychelles Stats

NameRupia de las Seychelles
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Rupia de las Seychelles Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychelles

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18061
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903690
USD / CAD1,36732
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666995

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %