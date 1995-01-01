scr
SCR - 塞舌爾盧比

The 塞舌爾盧比 is the currency of 塞舌爾. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞舌爾盧比 exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 塞舌爾盧比 rates and a currency converter.

塞舌爾盧比 Stats

Name塞舌爾盧比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

塞舌爾盧比 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
塞舌爾

