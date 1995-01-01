scr
SCR - الروبية السيشيلية

The الروبية السيشيلية is the currency of سيشيل. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الروبية السيشيلية exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find الروبية السيشيلية rates and a currency converter.

الروبية السيشيلية Stats

Nameالروبية السيشيلية
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

الروبية السيشيلية Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
سيشيل

