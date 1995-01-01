SCR - 塞舌尔卢比

The 塞舌尔卢比 is the currency of 塞舌尔. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞舌尔卢比 exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 塞舌尔卢比 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|塞舌尔卢比
|Symbol
|₨
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top SCR conversion
|SCR to USD
|Top SCR chart
|SCR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Seychelles
|Users
塞舌尔
