SCR - 塞舌尔卢比

The 塞舌尔卢比 is the currency of 塞舌尔. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 塞舌尔卢比 exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find 塞舌尔卢比 rates and a currency converter.

塞舌尔卢比 Stats

Name塞舌尔卢比
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

塞舌尔卢比 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
塞舌尔

