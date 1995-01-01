scr
SCR - Rúpia seichelense

The Rúpia seichelense is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rúpia seichelense exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Rúpia seichelense rates and a currency converter.

Rúpia seichelense Stats

NameRúpia seichelense
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Rúpia seichelense Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychelles

