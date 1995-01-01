scr
SCR - Roupie seychelloise

The Roupie seychelloise is the currency of Seychelles. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roupie seychelloise exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Roupie seychelloise rates and a currency converter.

Roupie seychelloise Stats

NameRoupie seychelloise
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Roupie seychelloise Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychelles

