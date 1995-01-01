scr
SCR - Seychelse roepie

The Seychelse roepie is the currency of Seychellen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychelse roepie exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychelles Rupee is SCR, and the currency symbol is ₨. Below, you'll find Seychelse roepie rates and a currency converter.

Seychelse roepie Stats

NameSeychelse roepie
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top SCR conversionSCR to USD
Top SCR chartSCR to USD chart

Seychelse roepie Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, ₨1, ₨5
Bank notesFreq used: ₨50, ₨100, ₨500
Central bankCentral Bank of Seychelles
Users
Seychellen

