RWF - Ruanda-Franc

The Ruanda-Franc is the currency of Ruanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ruanda-Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Ruanda-Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Ruanda-Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000
|Users
Ruanda
