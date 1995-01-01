rwf
RWF - Ruanda-Franc

The Ruanda-Franc is the currency of Ruanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ruanda-Franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Ruanda-Franc rates and a currency converter.

Ruanda-Franc Stats

NameRuanda-Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Ruanda-Franc Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000
Users
Ruanda

