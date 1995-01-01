rwf
RWF - Franco ruandese

The Franco ruandese is the currency of Ruanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco ruandese exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Franco ruandese rates and a currency converter.

Franco ruandese Stats

NameFranco ruandese
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Franco ruandese Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000
Users
Ruanda

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903702
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666999

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%