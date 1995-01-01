rwf
RWF - Rwandisk franc

The Rwandisk franc is the currency of Rwanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandisk franc exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Rwandisk franc rates and a currency converter.

Rwandisk franc Stats

NameRwandisk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Rwandisk franc Profile

Bank notesFreq used: franc100, franc500, franc1000, franc5000
Users
Rwanda

