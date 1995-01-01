rwf
RWF - Rwandese frank

The Rwandese frank is the currency of Rwanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rwandese frank exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Rwandese frank rates and a currency converter.

Rwandese frank Stats

NameRwandese frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Rwandese frank Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Frank100, Frank500, Frank1000, Frank5000
Users
Rwanda

