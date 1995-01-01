rwf
RWF - 盧旺達法郎

The 盧旺達法郎 is the currency of 盧旺達. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 盧旺達法郎 exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find 盧旺達法郎 rates and a currency converter.

盧旺達法郎 Stats

Name盧旺達法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

盧旺達法郎 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000
Users
盧旺達

