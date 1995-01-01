RWF - 盧旺達法郎

The 盧旺達法郎 is the currency of 盧旺達. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 盧旺達法郎 exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find 盧旺達法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|盧旺達法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000
|Users
盧旺達
盧旺達
