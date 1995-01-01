rwf
RWF - Franc rwandais

The Franc rwandais is the currency of Rwanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc rwandais exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Franc rwandais rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franc rwandais Stats

NameFranc rwandais
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Franc rwandais Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000
Users
Rwanda

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,448
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903718
USD / CAD1,36737
EUR / JPY173,523
AUD / USD0,666993

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %