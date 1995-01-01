rwf
RWF - Franco ruandês

The Franco ruandês is the currency of Ruanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco ruandês exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Franco ruandês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franco ruandês Stats

NameFranco ruandês
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Franco ruandês Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000
Users
Ruanda

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07482
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,442
GBP / USD1,26899
USD / CHF0,903763
USD / CAD1,36725
EUR / JPY173,520
AUD / USD0,666974

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%