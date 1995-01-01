rwf
RWF - ルワンダフラン

The ルワンダフラン is the currency of ルワンダ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ルワンダフラン exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find ルワンダフラン rates and a currency converter.

ルワンダフラン Stats

Nameルワンダフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

ルワンダフラン Profile

Bank notesFreq used: フラン100, フラン500, フラン1000, フラン5000
Users
ルワンダ

