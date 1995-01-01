RWF - ルワンダフラン

The ルワンダフラン is the currency of ルワンダ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ルワンダフラン exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find ルワンダフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ルワンダフラン
|Symbol
|フラン
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: フラン100, フラン500, フラン1000, フラン5000
|Users
ルワンダ
ルワンダ
