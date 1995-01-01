rwf
RWF - Franco ruandés

The Franco ruandés is the currency of Ruanda. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco ruandés exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find Franco ruandés rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Franco ruandés Stats

NameFranco ruandés
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

Franco ruandés Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000
Users
Ruanda

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07463
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,456
GBP / USD1,26867
USD / CHF0,903844
USD / CAD1,36738
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666981

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %