RWF - الفرنك الرواندي

The الفرنك الرواندي is the currency of رواندا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الرواندي exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find الفرنك الرواندي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك الرواندي
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك100, فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك5000
|Users
رواندا
رواندا
