rwf
RWF - الفرنك الرواندي

The الفرنك الرواندي is the currency of رواندا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الرواندي exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find الفرنك الرواندي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الفرنك الرواندي Stats

Nameالفرنك الرواندي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

الفرنك الرواندي Profile

Bank notesFreq used: فرنك100, فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك5000
Users
رواندا

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٥
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٥
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٥٩
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٦٨
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩١٨
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٦٠
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٢
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٠٦

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜