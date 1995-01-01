rwf
RWF - 卢旺达法郎

The 卢旺达法郎 is the currency of 卢旺达. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 卢旺达法郎 exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find 卢旺达法郎 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

卢旺达法郎 Stats

Name卢旺达法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top RWF conversionRWF to USD
Top RWF chartRWF to USD chart

卢旺达法郎 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000
Users
卢旺达

Why are you interested in RWF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07402
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.524
GBP / USD1.26774
USD / CHF0.904246
USD / CAD1.36825
EUR / JPY173.479
AUD / USD0.666523

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%