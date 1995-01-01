RWF - 卢旺达法郎

The 卢旺达法郎 is the currency of 卢旺达. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 卢旺达法郎 exchange rate is the RWF to USD rate. The currency code for Rwanda Franc is RWF, and the currency symbol is R₣. Below, you'll find 卢旺达法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|卢旺达法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top RWF conversion
|RWF to USD
|Top RWF chart
|RWF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000
|Users
卢旺达
卢旺达
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RWF email updatesGet RWF rates on my phoneGet a RWF currency data API for my business