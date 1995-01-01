ron
RON - Rumänischer Leu

The Rumänischer Leu is the currency of Rumänien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rumänischer Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Rumänischer Leu rates and a currency converter.

Rumänischer Leu Stats

NameRumänischer Leu
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Rumänischer Leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Rumänien

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07400
GBP / EUR1,18030
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26764
USD / CHF0,903594
USD / CAD1,36984
EUR / JPY173,377
AUD / USD0,666011

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %