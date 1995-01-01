ron
RON - Leu roumain

The Leu roumain is the currency of Roumanie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu roumain exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu roumain rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Leu roumain Stats

NameLeu roumain
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Leu roumain Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Roumanie

Why are you interested in RON?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RON email updatesGet RON rates on my phoneGet a RON currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07378
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,501
GBP / USD1,26760
USD / CHF0,903785
USD / CAD1,36978
EUR / JPY173,417
AUD / USD0,665783

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %