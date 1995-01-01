ron
RON - الليو الجديد الروماني

The الليو الجديد الروماني is the currency of رومانيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الليو الجديد الروماني exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find الليو الجديد الروماني rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الليو الجديد الروماني Stats

Nameالليو الجديد الروماني
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

الليو الجديد الروماني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
رومانيا

Why are you interested in RON?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to RON email updatesGet RON rates on my phoneGet a RON currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٧٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٨
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٩١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٦٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٦٤
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٣٩٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٨٥٨

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜