RON - 羅馬尼亞新列伊

The 羅馬尼亞新列伊 is the currency of 羅馬尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 羅馬尼亞新列伊 exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 羅馬尼亞新列伊 rates and a currency converter.

羅馬尼亞新列伊 Stats

Name羅馬尼亞新列伊
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

羅馬尼亞新列伊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
羅馬尼亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07402
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.524
GBP / USD1.26774
USD / CHF0.904246
USD / CAD1.36825
EUR / JPY173.479
AUD / USD0.666523

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%