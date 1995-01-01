ron
RON - Leu rumeno

The Leu rumeno is the currency of Romania. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Leu rumeno exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Leu rumeno rates and a currency converter.

Leu rumeno Stats

NameLeu rumeno
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Leu rumeno Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Romania

