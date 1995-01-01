RON - 罗马尼亚新列伊

The 罗马尼亚新列伊 is the currency of 罗马尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 罗马尼亚新列伊 exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON , and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 罗马尼亚新列伊 rates and a currency converter.