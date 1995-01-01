ron
RON - 罗马尼亚新列伊

The 罗马尼亚新列伊 is the currency of 罗马尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 罗马尼亚新列伊 exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find 罗马尼亚新列伊 rates and a currency converter.

罗马尼亚新列伊 Stats

Name罗马尼亚新列伊
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

罗马尼亚新列伊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
罗马尼亚

