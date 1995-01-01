ron
RON - Roemeense leu

The Roemeense leu is the currency of Roemenië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Roemeense leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romania Leu is RON, and the currency symbol is lei. Below, you'll find Roemeense leu rates and a currency converter.

Roemeense leu Stats

NameRoemeense leu
Symbollei
Minor unit1/100 = Bani
Minor unit symbolBani
Top RON conversionRON to USD
Top RON chartRON to USD chart

Roemeense leu Profile

CoinsFreq used: Bani10, Bani50
Rarely used: Bani1, Bani5
Bank notesFreq used: lei1, lei5, lei10, lei50, lei100
Rarely used: lei200, lei500
Central bankNational Bank of Romania
Users
Roemenië

